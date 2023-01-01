20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert AED to NIO at the real exchange rate

20 aed
199.24 nio

1.00000 AED = 9.96216 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0573587.92731.436041.648760.9644518.4087
1GBP1.1531411.2192101.3861.655861.901141.1121421.2265
1USD0.945750.82021183.15821.358151.559330.912117.4102
1INR0.0113730.009863250.012025310.01633210.01875140.01096830.209362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AED9.96216 NIO
5 AED49.81080 NIO
10 AED99.62160 NIO
20 AED199.24320 NIO
50 AED498.10800 NIO
100 AED996.21600 NIO
250 AED2490.54000 NIO
500 AED4981.08000 NIO
1000 AED9962.16000 NIO
2000 AED19924.32000 NIO
5000 AED49810.80000 NIO
10000 AED99621.60000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NIO0.10038 AED
5 NIO0.50190 AED
10 NIO1.00380 AED
20 NIO2.00760 AED
50 NIO5.01900 AED
100 NIO10.03800 AED
250 NIO25.09500 AED
500 NIO50.19000 AED
1000 NIO100.38000 AED
2000 NIO200.76000 AED
5000 NIO501.90000 AED
10000 NIO1003.80000 AED