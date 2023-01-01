10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert AED to KYD at the real exchange rate

10 aed
2.26 kyd

1.00000 AED = 0.22598 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:58 UTC
AED to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 KYD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.056187.81471.435981.651060.967518.4186
1GBP1.1528711.2176101.2431.655571.903541.115421.2352
1USD0.94690.821288183.151.35971.563350.916117.4402
1INR0.01138760.009877180.012026510.01635240.01880160.01101740.209744

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AED0.22598 KYD
5 AED1.12990 KYD
10 AED2.25979 KYD
20 AED4.51958 KYD
50 AED11.29895 KYD
100 AED22.59790 KYD
250 AED56.49475 KYD
500 AED112.98950 KYD
1000 AED225.97900 KYD
2000 AED451.95800 KYD
5000 AED1129.89500 KYD
10000 AED2259.79000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KYD4.42518 AED
5 KYD22.12590 AED
10 KYD44.25180 AED
20 KYD88.50360 AED
50 KYD221.25900 AED
100 KYD442.51800 AED
250 KYD1106.29500 AED
500 KYD2212.59000 AED
1000 KYD4425.18000 AED
2000 KYD8850.36000 AED
5000 KYD22125.90000 AED
10000 KYD44251.80000 AED