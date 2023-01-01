10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kyrgystani soms

Convert AED to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 aed
241.60 kgs

1.00000 AED = 24.15970 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:52 UTC
1EUR10.86731.056287.8231.436011.650960.967318.418
1GBP1.15311.21785101.2641.655791.903631.115321.2369
1USD0.94680.821119183.151.35961.563110.915817.438
1INR0.01138650.009875160.012026510.01635120.01879870.01101380.209717

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 AED24.15970 KGS
5 AED120.79850 KGS
10 AED241.59700 KGS
20 AED483.19400 KGS
50 AED1207.98500 KGS
100 AED2415.97000 KGS
250 AED6039.92500 KGS
500 AED12079.85000 KGS
1000 AED24159.70000 KGS
2000 AED48319.40000 KGS
5000 AED120798.50000 KGS
10000 AED241597.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KGS0.04139 AED
5 KGS0.20696 AED
10 KGS0.41391 AED
20 KGS0.82783 AED
50 KGS2.06956 AED
100 KGS4.13913 AED
250 KGS10.34783 AED
500 KGS20.69565 AED
1000 KGS41.39130 AED
2000 KGS82.78260 AED
5000 KGS206.95650 AED
10000 KGS413.91300 AED