1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Isle of Man pounds

Convert AED to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
214.57 imp

1.00000 AED = 0.21457 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3142285.50.910450.78792955.40881.357417.1702
1 INR0.012002813.426790.0109280.009457320.6650580.01629250.20609
1 PKR0.003502630.29181910.003188990.002759820.1940760.004754470.0601408
1 EUR1.0983591.5082313.57910.865460.85831.490918.8589

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Isle of Man pound
1 AED0.21457 IMP
5 AED1.07287 IMP
10 AED2.14573 IMP
20 AED4.29146 IMP
50 AED10.72865 IMP
100 AED21.45730 IMP
250 AED53.64325 IMP
500 AED107.28650 IMP
1000 AED214.57300 IMP
2000 AED429.14600 IMP
5000 AED1072.86500 IMP
10000 AED2145.73000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 IMP4.66043 AED
5 IMP23.30215 AED
10 IMP46.60430 AED
20 IMP93.20860 AED
50 IMP233.02150 AED
100 IMP466.04300 AED
250 IMP1165.10750 AED
500 IMP2330.21500 AED
1000 IMP4660.43000 AED
2000 IMP9320.86000 AED
5000 IMP23302.15000 AED
10000 IMP46604.30000 AED