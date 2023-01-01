5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert AED to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 aed
21,135.60 idr

1.00000 AED = 4227.12000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:39 UTC
AED to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.056587.8481.436581.651680.9676518.4183
1GBP1.1530711.2182101.2931.656451.904481.1157721.2372
1USD0.94650.820883183.151.359751.563350.9159517.4333
1INR0.01138330.009872320.012026510.0163530.01880160.01101560.209661

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AED4227.12000 IDR
5 AED21135.60000 IDR
10 AED42271.20000 IDR
20 AED84542.40000 IDR
50 AED211356.00000 IDR
100 AED422712.00000 IDR
250 AED1056780.00000 IDR
500 AED2113560.00000 IDR
1000 AED4227120.00000 IDR
2000 AED8454240.00000 IDR
5000 AED21135600.00000 IDR
10000 AED42271200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 IDR0.00024 AED
5 IDR0.00118 AED
10 IDR0.00237 AED
20 IDR0.00473 AED
50 IDR0.01183 AED
100 IDR0.02366 AED
250 IDR0.05914 AED
500 IDR0.11828 AED
1000 IDR0.23657 AED
2000 IDR0.47314 AED
5000 IDR1.18284 AED
10000 IDR2.36568 AED