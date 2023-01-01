10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert AED to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
21,399.70 gtq

1.00000 AED = 2.13997 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:30 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AED to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 GTQ
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.056587.8481.435991.650390.968318.4127
1GBP1.153211.2184101.311.656051.90331.1166521.2343
1USD0.94650.820749183.151.35921.562130.916517.428
1INR0.01138330.00987070.012026510.01634640.01878690.01102220.209597

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AED2.13997 GTQ
5 AED10.69985 GTQ
10 AED21.39970 GTQ
20 AED42.79940 GTQ
50 AED106.99850 GTQ
100 AED213.99700 GTQ
250 AED534.99250 GTQ
500 AED1069.98500 GTQ
1000 AED2139.97000 GTQ
2000 AED4279.94000 GTQ
5000 AED10699.85000 GTQ
10000 AED21399.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GTQ0.46730 AED
5 GTQ2.33648 AED
10 GTQ4.67296 AED
20 GTQ9.34592 AED
50 GTQ23.36480 AED
100 GTQ46.72960 AED
250 GTQ116.82400 AED
500 GTQ233.64800 AED
1000 GTQ467.29600 AED
2000 GTQ934.59200 AED
5000 GTQ2336.48000 AED
10000 GTQ4672.96000 AED