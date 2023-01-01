5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Danish kroner

5 aed
9.61 dkk

1.00000 AED = 1.92108 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:15 UTC
AED to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0568587.87711.436471.650680.968118.4087
1GBP1.153211.21875101.3391.656531.903551.1164221.2288
1USD0.946250.820513183.151.35921.561890.9160517.4185
1INR0.01137950.009867860.012026510.01634640.0187840.01101680.209483

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Danish Krone
1 AED1.92108 DKK
5 AED9.60540 DKK
10 AED19.21080 DKK
20 AED38.42160 DKK
50 AED96.05400 DKK
100 AED192.10800 DKK
250 AED480.27000 DKK
500 AED960.54000 DKK
1000 AED1921.08000 DKK
2000 AED3842.16000 DKK
5000 AED9605.40000 DKK
10000 AED19210.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DKK0.52054 AED
5 DKK2.60271 AED
10 DKK5.20541 AED
20 DKK10.41082 AED
50 DKK26.02705 AED
100 DKK52.05410 AED
250 DKK130.13525 AED
500 DKK260.27050 AED
1000 DKK520.54100 AED
2000 DKK1041.08200 AED
5000 DKK2602.70500 AED
10000 DKK5205.41000 AED