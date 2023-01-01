10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert AED to CVE at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 AED
|28.53350 CVE
|5 AED
|142.66750 CVE
|10 AED
|285.33500 CVE
|20 AED
|570.67000 CVE
|50 AED
|1426.67500 CVE
|100 AED
|2853.35000 CVE
|250 AED
|7133.37500 CVE
|500 AED
|14266.75000 CVE
|1000 AED
|28533.50000 CVE
|2000 AED
|57067.00000 CVE
|5000 AED
|142667.50000 CVE
|10000 AED
|285335.00000 CVE