1.00000 AED = 0.24936 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:4 UTC
AED to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 AED0.24936 CHF
5 AED1.24679 CHF
10 AED2.49357 CHF
20 AED4.98714 CHF
50 AED12.46785 CHF
100 AED24.93570 CHF
250 AED62.33925 CHF
500 AED124.67850 CHF
1000 AED249.35700 CHF
2000 AED498.71400 CHF
5000 AED1246.78500 CHF
10000 AED2493.57000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CHF4.01032 AED
5 CHF20.05160 AED
10 CHF40.10320 AED
20 CHF80.20640 AED
50 CHF200.51600 AED
100 CHF401.03200 AED
250 CHF1002.58000 AED
500 CHF2005.16000 AED
1000 CHF4010.32000 AED
2000 CHF8020.64000 AED
5000 CHF20051.60000 AED
10000 CHF40103.20000 AED