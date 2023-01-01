5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Azerbaijani manats

5,000 aed
2,314.15 azn

1.00000 AED = 0.46283 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:43 UTC
AED to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AED0.46283 AZN
5 AED2.31415 AZN
10 AED4.62831 AZN
20 AED9.25662 AZN
50 AED23.14155 AZN
100 AED46.28310 AZN
250 AED115.70775 AZN
500 AED231.41550 AZN
1000 AED462.83100 AZN
2000 AED925.66200 AZN
5000 AED2314.15500 AZN
10000 AED4628.31000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AZN2.16062 AED
5 AZN10.80310 AED
10 AZN21.60620 AED
20 AZN43.21240 AED
50 AZN108.03100 AED
100 AZN216.06200 AED
250 AZN540.15500 AED
500 AZN1080.31000 AED
1000 AZN2160.62000 AED
2000 AZN4321.24000 AED
5000 AZN10803.10000 AED
10000 AZN21606.20000 AED