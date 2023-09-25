Send money to DuitNow ID

What is DuitNow ID money transfer?
Making a DuitNow ID money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s DuitNow ID, such as their mobile number. And for the recipient, DuitNow ID money transfers are handy too, as funds can be deposited to a bank account or eWallet for convenience.
DuitNow ID money transfers can be made in MYR, to any recipient registered with DuitNow.
To send a DuitNow ID money transfer you only need to enter your recipient’s DuitNow ID. This might be their mobile number, passport or MyKad number, Army or Police number, or business number for example. That means no need to get or remember your recipient’s bank account details - easy.
Learn more about DuitNow ID transfers.