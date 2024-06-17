รายชื่อหุ้น
ค้นหาหุ้นและกองทุนที่จดทะเบียนในตลาดหุ้นระหว่างประเทศที่ใหญ่ที่สุด เช่น Nasdaq, ตลาดหลักทรัพย์นิวยอร์ก (NYSE), ตลาดหลักทรัพย์ลอนดอน (LSE) และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
k
36Kr Holdings Inc
CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Carmax Inc
Chinook Therapeutics Inc
Coca-Cola Company
Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V.
Eastman Kodak Company
EUREKING SHARES
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc - Warrants (17/06/2024)
K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Kadant Inc
KAINOS GROUP PLC
Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd
Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd
Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd - Units (1 Ord Share & 1/2 War & 1 Right)
Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd - Warrants (15/09/2026)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
Kaixin Auto Holdings
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc
Kaltura Inc
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
Kamada Ltd
Kaman Corp
KANABO GROUP PLC
Kandi Technologies Group Inc
Karat Packaging Inc
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
Karooooo Ltd
Karuna Therapeutics Inc
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
Kaspi.kz JSC
Katapult Holdings Inc
Katapult Holdings Inc - Warrants (09/06/2026)
Katek Se
KATEK SE INH O.N.
KATORO GOLD PLC
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd
KB Financial Group Inc
KB Home
KBC
KBC ANCORA
KBR Inc
KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC
Kearny Financial Corp
Keen Vision Acquisition Corp
Keen Vision Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)
Keen Vision Acquisition Corp - Warrants (15/03/2028)
Kellanova Company
KELLER GROUP PLC
วิธีประหยัดเงินเวลาซื้อขายหุ้นต่างประเทศ
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.