Send money to M-PAiSA

Send money to M-PAiSA from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Over 16 million customers
FCA regulated
  • 1.30 USD
  • 30.72 USDOur fee
  • 32.02 USDTotal fees
  • =
    967.98 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    2.26372
We charge as little as possible.

Sending 1,000.00 USD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 USD FJD)
OFXCheapest2,197.80 FJD
0.00 USD2.19780
Wise2,186.35 FJD- 11.45 FJD34.18 USD2.26372Mid-market rate
Remitly2,173.60 FJD- 24.20 FJD4.99 USD2.18450
no hidden fees

We're on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises.

globe

How to send money to M-PAiSA in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD

    Pay in USD with your chosen payment method.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD with a chosen payment method, and receive FJD to M-PAiSA

    The recipient gets money in FJD directly from Wise's local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to M-PAiSA

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is M-PAiSA money transfer?

Making a M-PAiSA money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number - and for the recipient of the payment, too.

To send your M-PAiSA money transfer with Wise you’ll just need your recipient's 10 digit phone number and their name. Payments of up to 10,000 FJD can be made to private individuals with an active M-PAiSA e-Wallet. Transfers to businesses aren’t available.

M-PAiSA wallets can hold a maximum of 10,000 FJD at a time. If your M-PAiSA money transfer is unsuccessful because the recipient’s wallet is at its limit already, you’ll get a message from Wise giving you the option to cancel your payment, or have the recipient reduce the balance of their M-PAiSA wallet so the money can be deposited.

Learn more about using M-PAiSA transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to M-PAiSA?

To send money to M-PAiSA with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer to M-PAiSA take?

A money transfer to M-PAiSA (USD-FJD) should arrive in 10 minutes. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
FJD

Should arrive

in 10 minutes

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It's your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don't take our word for it.

