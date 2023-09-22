Skip to main content

Send money to a bank account

Send money to a bank account from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks.

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 USD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 USD THB)
XeCheapest35,939.22 THB
0.00 USD35.9392
Wise35,642.48 THB- 296.74 THB11.03 USD36.0400Mid-market rate
Western Union35,555.41 THB- 383.81 THB0.99 USD35.5906
Moneygram35,428.67 THB- 510.55 THB0.70 USD35.4535
OFX35,177.20 THB- 762.02 THB0.00 USD35.1772
WorldRemit34,821.90 THB- 1,117.32 THB1.99 USD34.8913
PayPal34,340.00 THB- 1,599.22 THB4.99 USD34.5122
Xoom34,302.84 THB- 1,636.38 THB4.99 USD34.4749
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

Send money to a bank account in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD.

    Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient .

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD, receive THB.

    The recipient gets money in THB directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to a bank account

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to a bank account?

To send money to a bank account with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your money transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Delivery time for money transfers to a bank account

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

Your transfer route

USD
THB

Should arrive

in seconds

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money to banks with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to bank? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

