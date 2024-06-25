ZENOBE GRAMME CERT stock information

ZENOBE GRAMME CERT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ZEN.BRU.

What is the current performance of ZEN.BRU stock? As of 25-06-2024, the stock price stands at 194 EUR. The market has seen 9 EUR change in the price of a ZEN.BRU share, representing 4.8649% change from the previous close of 185 EUR.



On 25-06-2024 ZEN.BRU stock opened at 194 EUR, reached a high of 194 EUR, and a low of 194 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 194 EUR, while the closing price is 194 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 54, indicating the level of market activity.



ZENOBE GRAMME CERT during the last trading day has seen a high of 194 EUR and a low of 194 EUR.

What is the live share price of ZENOBE GRAMME CERT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ZENOBE GRAMME CERT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ZENOBE GRAMME CERT is currently worth 194 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.