Wacker Chemie AG stock information

Wacker Chemie AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WCH.FRK.

What is the current performance of WCH.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 102.75 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a WCH.FRK share, representing 0.9828% change from the previous close of 101.75 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 WCH.FRK stock opened at 102.25 EUR, reached a high of 102.75 EUR, and a low of 102.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 102.75 EUR, while the closing price is 102.75 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20, indicating the level of market activity.



Wacker Chemie AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 102.75 EUR and a low of 102.25 EUR.

What is the live share price of Wacker Chemie AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Wacker Chemie AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Wacker Chemie AG is currently worth 102.75 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

