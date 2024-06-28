Siltronic AG stock information

Siltronic AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WAF.FRK.

What is the current performance of WAF.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 72.15 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a WAF.FRK share, representing 0.1388% change from the previous close of 72.05 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 WAF.FRK stock opened at 72.15 EUR, reached a high of 72.15 EUR, and a low of 72.15 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 72.15 EUR, while the closing price is 72.15 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 490, indicating the level of market activity.



Siltronic AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 72.15 EUR and a low of 72.15 EUR.

What is the live share price of Siltronic AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Siltronic AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Siltronic AG is currently worth 72.15 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

