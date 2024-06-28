Volkswagen AG stock information

Volkswagen AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VOW.FRK.

What is the current performance of VOW.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 111.90 EUR. The market has seen -0.70 EUR change in the price of a VOW.FRK share, representing -0.6217% change from the previous close of 112.60 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 VOW.FRK stock opened at 112 EUR, reached a high of 113 EUR, and a low of 111.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 111.90 EUR, while the closing price is 111.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 68, indicating the level of market activity.



Volkswagen AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 113 EUR and a low of 111.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Volkswagen AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Volkswagen AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Volkswagen AG is currently worth 111.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

