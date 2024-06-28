VIRBAC stock information

VIRBAC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VIRP.PAR.

What is the current performance of VIRP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 326.50 EUR. The market has seen -8 EUR change in the price of a VIRP.PAR share, representing -2.3916% change from the previous close of 334.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 VIRP.PAR stock opened at 335 EUR, reached a high of 335 EUR, and a low of 322.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 326.50 EUR, while the closing price is 326.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4202, indicating the level of market activity.



VIRBAC during the last trading day has seen a high of 335 EUR and a low of 322.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of VIRBAC? The dividend amount for VIRBAC is 1.3200. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of VIRBAC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VIRBAC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VIRBAC is currently worth 326.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

