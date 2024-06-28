VGP stock information

VGP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VGP.BRU.

What is the current performance of VGP.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 104 EUR. The market has seen 1.20 EUR change in the price of a VGP.BRU share, representing 1.1673% change from the previous close of 102.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 VGP.BRU stock opened at 102 EUR, reached a high of 106 EUR, and a low of 102 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 104 EUR, while the closing price is 104 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 16740, indicating the level of market activity.



VGP during the last trading day has seen a high of 106 EUR and a low of 102 EUR.

What is the live share price of VGP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VGP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VGP is currently worth 104 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.