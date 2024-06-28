THERMADOR GROUPE stock information

THERMADOR GROUPE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under THEP.PAR.

What is the current performance of THEP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 78.10 EUR. The market has seen -0.90 EUR change in the price of a THEP.PAR share, representing -1.1392% change from the previous close of 79 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 THEP.PAR stock opened at 79.30 EUR, reached a high of 79.90 EUR, and a low of 78.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 78.10 EUR, while the closing price is 78.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1683, indicating the level of market activity.



THERMADOR GROUPE during the last trading day has seen a high of 79.90 EUR and a low of 78.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of THERMADOR GROUPE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of THERMADOR GROUPE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of THERMADOR GROUPE is currently worth 78.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

