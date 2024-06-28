Logwin AG stock information

Logwin AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TGHN.FRK.

What is the current performance of TGHN.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 250 EUR. The market has seen 8 EUR change in the price of a TGHN.FRK share, representing 3.3058% change from the previous close of 242 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 TGHN.FRK stock opened at 250 EUR, reached a high of 250 EUR, and a low of 250 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 250 EUR, while the closing price is 250 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8, indicating the level of market activity.



Logwin AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 250 EUR and a low of 250 EUR.

What is the live share price of Logwin AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Logwin AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Logwin AG is currently worth 250 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

