Symrise AG stock information

Symrise AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SY1.FRK.

What is the current performance of SY1.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 114.15 EUR. The market has seen -0.95 EUR change in the price of a SY1.FRK share, representing -0.8254% change from the previous close of 115.10 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SY1.FRK stock opened at 116.20 EUR, reached a high of 116.20 EUR, and a low of 114.15 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 114.15 EUR, while the closing price is 114.15 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 29, indicating the level of market activity.



Symrise AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 116.20 EUR and a low of 114.15 EUR.

What is the live share price of Symrise AG?



That means if you own one share of Symrise AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Symrise AG is currently worth 114.15 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

