SWORD GROUP stock information

SWORD GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SWP.PAR.

What is the current performance of SWP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 31.65 EUR. The market has seen -1.15 EUR change in the price of a SWP.PAR share, representing -3.5061% change from the previous close of 32.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SWP.PAR stock opened at 32.95 EUR, reached a high of 32.95 EUR, and a low of 31.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 31.65 EUR, while the closing price is 31.65 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8483, indicating the level of market activity.



SWORD GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 32.95 EUR and a low of 31.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of SWORD GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SWORD GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SWORD GROUP is currently worth 31.65 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.