SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC stock information

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SU.PAR.

What is the current performance of SU.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 224.30 EUR. The market has seen -2 EUR change in the price of a SU.PAR share, representing -0.8838% change from the previous close of 226.30 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SU.PAR stock opened at 227 EUR, reached a high of 227.40 EUR, and a low of 222.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 224.30 EUR, while the closing price is 224.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 875546, indicating the level of market activity.



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC during the last trading day has seen a high of 227.40 EUR and a low of 222.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC is currently worth 224.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

