SMARTPHOTO GROUP stock information

SMARTPHOTO GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SMAR.BRU.

What is the current performance of SMAR.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 27.50 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a SMAR.BRU share, representing 0.3650% change from the previous close of 27.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SMAR.BRU stock opened at 27.50 EUR, reached a high of 27.50 EUR, and a low of 27.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 27.50 EUR, while the closing price is 27.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 220, indicating the level of market activity.



SMARTPHOTO GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 27.50 EUR and a low of 27.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of SMARTPHOTO GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SMARTPHOTO GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SMARTPHOTO GROUP is currently worth 27.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.