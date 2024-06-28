Koenig & Bauer AG stock information

Koenig & Bauer AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SKB.FRK.

What is the current performance of SKB.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 13.30 EUR. The market has seen -0.12 EUR change in the price of a SKB.FRK share, representing -0.8942% change from the previous close of 13.42 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SKB.FRK stock opened at 13.36 EUR, reached a high of 13.36 EUR, and a low of 13.30 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 13.30 EUR, while the closing price is 13.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1180, indicating the level of market activity.



Koenig & Bauer AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 13.36 EUR and a low of 13.30 EUR.

What is the live share price of Koenig & Bauer AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Koenig & Bauer AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Koenig & Bauer AG is currently worth 13.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.