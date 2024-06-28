Sixt SE stock information

Sixt SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SIX2.DEX.

What is the current performance of SIX2.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 66.25 EUR. The market has seen -1.20 EUR change in the price of a SIX2.DEX share, representing -1.7791% change from the previous close of 67.45 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SIX2.DEX stock opened at 67.10 EUR, reached a high of 67.90 EUR, and a low of 66.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 66.25 EUR, while the closing price is 66.25 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 39446, indicating the level of market activity.



Sixt SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 67.90 EUR and a low of 66.25 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Sixt SE? The dividend amount for Sixt SE is 3.9000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Sixt SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Sixt SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Sixt SE is currently worth 66.25 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

