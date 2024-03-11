SII stock information

SII is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SII.PAR.

What is the current performance of SII.PAR stock? As of 11-03-2024, the stock price stands at 70.10 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a SII.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 70.10 EUR.



On 11-03-2024 SII.PAR stock opened at 70 EUR, reached a high of 70.10 EUR, and a low of 70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 70.10 EUR, while the closing price is 70.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



SII during the last trading day has seen a high of 70.10 EUR and a low of 70 EUR.

What is the live share price of SII? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SII, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SII is currently worth 70.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.