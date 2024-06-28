SHURGARD stock information

SHURGARD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SHUR.BRU.

What is the current performance of SHUR.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 36.05 EUR. The market has seen -1.35 EUR change in the price of a SHUR.BRU share, representing -3.6096% change from the previous close of 37.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SHUR.BRU stock opened at 37 EUR, reached a high of 37.25 EUR, and a low of 36.05 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 36.05 EUR, while the closing price is 36.05 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 82186, indicating the level of market activity.



SHURGARD during the last trading day has seen a high of 37.25 EUR and a low of 36.05 EUR.

What is the live share price of SHURGARD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SHURGARD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SHURGARD is currently worth 36.05 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.