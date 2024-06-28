Siemens Healthineers AG stock information

Siemens Healthineers AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SHL.FRK.

What is the current performance of SHL.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 53.84 EUR. The market has seen -1.30 EUR change in the price of a SHL.FRK share, representing -2.3576% change from the previous close of 55.14 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SHL.FRK stock opened at 55.06 EUR, reached a high of 55.34 EUR, and a low of 53.84 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 53.84 EUR, while the closing price is 53.84 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2488, indicating the level of market activity.



Siemens Healthineers AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 55.34 EUR and a low of 53.84 EUR.

Owning a piece of Siemens Healthineers AG is currently worth 53.84 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

