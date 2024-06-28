SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE stock information

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SHF.FRK.

What is the current performance of SHF.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 48.10 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a SHF.FRK share, representing 0.4175% change from the previous close of 47.90 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SHF.FRK stock opened at 48.10 EUR, reached a high of 48.10 EUR, and a low of 48.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 48.10 EUR, while the closing price is 48.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 137, indicating the level of market activity.



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 48.10 EUR and a low of 48.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is currently worth 48.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.