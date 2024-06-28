SHELL PLC stock information

SHELL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SHEL.LON.

What is the current performance of SHEL.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 28.34 GBP. The market has seen 0.21 GBP change in the price of a SHEL.LON share, representing 0.7286% change from the previous close of 28.14 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 SHEL.LON stock opened at 28.36 GBP, reached a high of 28.55 GBP, and a low of 28.28 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 28.34 GBP, while the closing price is 28.34 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 7041263, indicating the level of market activity.



SHELL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 28.55 GBP and a low of 28.28 GBP.

What is the live share price of SHELL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SHELL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SHELL PLC is currently worth 28.34 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

