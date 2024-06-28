SAINT GOBAIN stock information

SAINT GOBAIN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SGO.PAR.

What is the current performance of SGO.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 72.62 EUR. The market has seen -0.58 EUR change in the price of a SGO.PAR share, representing -0.7923% change from the previous close of 73.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SGO.PAR stock opened at 73.94 EUR, reached a high of 73.94 EUR, and a low of 72.52 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 72.62 EUR, while the closing price is 72.62 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 993819, indicating the level of market activity.



SAINT GOBAIN during the last trading day has seen a high of 73.94 EUR and a low of 72.52 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of SAINT GOBAIN? The dividend amount for SAINT GOBAIN is 2.1000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of SAINT GOBAIN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAINT GOBAIN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAINT GOBAIN is currently worth 72.62 EUR.



