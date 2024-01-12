SES IMAGOTAG stock information

SES IMAGOTAG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SESL.PAR.

What is the current performance of SESL.PAR stock? As of 12-01-2024, the stock price stands at 122 EUR. The market has seen 0.40 EUR change in the price of a SESL.PAR share, representing 0.3289% change from the previous close of 121.60 EUR.



On 12-01-2024 SESL.PAR stock opened at 120.80 EUR, reached a high of 124.20 EUR, and a low of 120.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 122 EUR, while the closing price is 122 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 18914, indicating the level of market activity.



SES IMAGOTAG during the last trading day has seen a high of 124.20 EUR and a low of 120.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of SES IMAGOTAG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SES IMAGOTAG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SES IMAGOTAG is currently worth 122 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.