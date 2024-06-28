SELECTIRENTE stock information

SELECTIRENTE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SELER.PAR.

What is the current performance of SELER.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 84.50 EUR. The market has seen 0.50 EUR change in the price of a SELER.PAR share, representing 0.5952% change from the previous close of 84 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SELER.PAR stock opened at 84.50 EUR, reached a high of 84.50 EUR, and a low of 84.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 84.50 EUR, while the closing price is 84.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 30, indicating the level of market activity.



SELECTIRENTE during the last trading day has seen a high of 84.50 EUR and a low of 84.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of SELECTIRENTE? The dividend amount for SELECTIRENTE is 4.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of SELECTIRENTE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SELECTIRENTE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SELECTIRENTE is currently worth 84.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

