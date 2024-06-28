SAMSE stock information

SAMSE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SAMS.PAR.

What is the current performance of SAMS.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 168.50 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a SAMS.PAR share, representing -0.8824% change from the previous close of 170 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SAMS.PAR stock opened at 170 EUR, reached a high of 171 EUR, and a low of 168.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 168.50 EUR, while the closing price is 168.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 224, indicating the level of market activity.



SAMSE during the last trading day has seen a high of 171 EUR and a low of 168.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of SAMSE? The dividend amount for SAMSE is 10.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of SAMSE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAMSE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAMSE is currently worth 168.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

