SAFRAN stock information

SAFRAN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SAF.PAR.

What is the current performance of SAF.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 197.40 EUR. The market has seen -0.40 EUR change in the price of a SAF.PAR share, representing -0.2022% change from the previous close of 197.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SAF.PAR stock opened at 197.50 EUR, reached a high of 198.45 EUR, and a low of 196 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 197.40 EUR, while the closing price is 197.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 789045, indicating the level of market activity.



SAFRAN during the last trading day has seen a high of 198.45 EUR and a low of 196 EUR.

What is the live share price of SAFRAN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAFRAN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAFRAN is currently worth 197.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.