SAINT JEAN GROUPE stock information

SAINT JEAN GROUPE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SABE.PAR.

What is the current performance of SABE.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 19 EUR. The market has seen -0.20 EUR change in the price of a SABE.PAR share, representing -1.0417% change from the previous close of 19.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SABE.PAR stock opened at 19 EUR, reached a high of 19 EUR, and a low of 19 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 19 EUR, while the closing price is 19 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 223, indicating the level of market activity.



SAINT JEAN GROUPE during the last trading day has seen a high of 19 EUR and a low of 19 EUR.

What is the live share price of SAINT JEAN GROUPE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAINT JEAN GROUPE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAINT JEAN GROUPE is currently worth 19 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.