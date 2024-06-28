RENISHAW PLC stock information

RENISHAW PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RSW.LON.

What is the current performance of RSW.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 37 GBP. The market has seen -0.20 GBP change in the price of a RSW.LON share, representing -0.5376% change from the previous close of 37.20 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 RSW.LON stock opened at 37.30 GBP, reached a high of 37.45 GBP, and a low of 36.90 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 37 GBP, while the closing price is 37 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 68832, indicating the level of market activity.



RENISHAW PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 37.45 GBP and a low of 36.90 GBP.

What is the live share price of RENISHAW PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of RENISHAW PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



