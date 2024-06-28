Rheinmetall AG stock information

Rheinmetall AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RHM.FRK.

What is the current performance of RHM.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 472.40 EUR. The market has seen -4.60 EUR change in the price of a RHM.FRK share, representing -0.9644% change from the previous close of 477 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 RHM.FRK stock opened at 474 EUR, reached a high of 481.90 EUR, and a low of 465.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 472.40 EUR, while the closing price is 472.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2283, indicating the level of market activity.



Rheinmetall AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 481.90 EUR and a low of 465.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of Rheinmetall AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Rheinmetall AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Rheinmetall AG is currently worth 472.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.