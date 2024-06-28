EURAZEO stock information

EURAZEO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RF.PAR.

What is the current performance of RF.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 74.35 EUR. The market has seen -0.05 EUR change in the price of a RF.PAR share, representing -0.0672% change from the previous close of 74.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 RF.PAR stock opened at 75 EUR, reached a high of 76 EUR, and a low of 74.35 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 74.35 EUR, while the closing price is 74.35 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 140957, indicating the level of market activity.



EURAZEO during the last trading day has seen a high of 76 EUR and a low of 74.35 EUR.

What is the live share price of EURAZEO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EURAZEO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EURAZEO is currently worth 74.35 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

