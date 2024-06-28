Redcare Pharmacy NV stock information

Redcare Pharmacy NV is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RDC.FRK.

What is the current performance of RDC.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 114 EUR. The market has seen -2.40 EUR change in the price of a RDC.FRK share, representing -2.0619% change from the previous close of 116.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 RDC.FRK stock opened at 116 EUR, reached a high of 116 EUR, and a low of 113.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 114 EUR, while the closing price is 114 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 243, indicating the level of market activity.



Redcare Pharmacy NV during the last trading day has seen a high of 116 EUR and a low of 113.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of Redcare Pharmacy NV? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Redcare Pharmacy NV, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Redcare Pharmacy NV is currently worth 114 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.