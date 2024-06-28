REMY COINTREAU stock information

REMY COINTREAU is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RCO.PAR.

What is the current performance of RCO.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 77.90 EUR. The market has seen 0.40 EUR change in the price of a RCO.PAR share, representing 0.5161% change from the previous close of 77.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 RCO.PAR stock opened at 77.30 EUR, reached a high of 78.10 EUR, and a low of 76.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 77.90 EUR, while the closing price is 77.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 121603, indicating the level of market activity.



REMY COINTREAU during the last trading day has seen a high of 78.10 EUR and a low of 76.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of REMY COINTREAU? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of REMY COINTREAU, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of REMY COINTREAU is currently worth 77.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

