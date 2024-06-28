Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG stock information

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PWO.DEX.

What is the current performance of PWO.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 30.20 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a PWO.DEX share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 30.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PWO.DEX stock opened at 29.80 EUR, reached a high of 30.20 EUR, and a low of 29.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 30.20 EUR, while the closing price is 30.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 130, indicating the level of market activity.



Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 30.20 EUR and a low of 29.80 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG? The dividend amount for Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG is 1.7500. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG is currently worth 30.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.