PUMA SE stock information

PUMA SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PUM.DEX.

What is the current performance of PUM.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 42.87 EUR. The market has seen -1.13 EUR change in the price of a PUM.DEX share, representing -2.5682% change from the previous close of 44 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PUM.DEX stock opened at 43.19 EUR, reached a high of 43.70 EUR, and a low of 41.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 42.87 EUR, while the closing price is 42.87 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 860518, indicating the level of market activity.



PUMA SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 43.70 EUR and a low of 41.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of PUMA SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PUMA SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PUMA SE is currently worth 42.87 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.