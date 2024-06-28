PharmaSGP Holding SE stock information

PharmaSGP Holding SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PSG.DEX.

What is the current performance of PSG.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 23.20 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a PSG.DEX share, representing 0.8696% change from the previous close of 23 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PSG.DEX stock opened at 22.80 EUR, reached a high of 23.20 EUR, and a low of 22.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 23.20 EUR, while the closing price is 23.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 617, indicating the level of market activity.



PharmaSGP Holding SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 23.20 EUR and a low of 22.20 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of PharmaSGP Holding SE? The dividend amount for PharmaSGP Holding SE is 1.3600. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of PharmaSGP Holding SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PharmaSGP Holding SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PharmaSGP Holding SE is currently worth 23.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

