PROSUS stock information

PROSUS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PRX.AMS.

What is the current performance of PRX.AMS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 33.26 EUR. The market has seen -0.04 EUR change in the price of a PRX.AMS share, representing -0.1201% change from the previous close of 33.30 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PRX.AMS stock opened at 33.48 EUR, reached a high of 33.55 EUR, and a low of 33.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 33.26 EUR, while the closing price is 33.26 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2926029, indicating the level of market activity.



PROSUS during the last trading day has seen a high of 33.55 EUR and a low of 33.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of PROSUS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PROSUS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PROSUS is currently worth 33.26 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.