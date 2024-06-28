PORCELEYNE FLES stock information

PORCELEYNE FLES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PORF.AMS.

What is the current performance of PORF.AMS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 13 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a PORF.AMS share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 13 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PORF.AMS stock opened at 13 EUR, reached a high of 13 EUR, and a low of 13 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 13 EUR, while the closing price is 13 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 211, indicating the level of market activity.



PORCELEYNE FLES during the last trading day has seen a high of 13 EUR and a low of 13 EUR.

What is the live share price of PORCELEYNE FLES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PORCELEYNE FLES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PORCELEYNE FLES is currently worth 13 EUR.



