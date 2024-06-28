Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. stock information

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PFV.DEX.

What is the current performance of PFV.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 157.60 EUR. The market has seen -0.40 EUR change in the price of a PFV.DEX share, representing -0.2532% change from the previous close of 158 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 PFV.DEX stock opened at 158 EUR, reached a high of 158.20 EUR, and a low of 157.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 157.60 EUR, while the closing price is 157.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3373, indicating the level of market activity.



Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 158.20 EUR and a low of 157.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. is currently worth 157.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

